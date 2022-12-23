World Share

'The Serpent' freed from Nepalese prison on Friday

One of South Asia’s most notorious serial killers has been released from a prison in Nepal. Charles Sobhraj – a French national of Indian origin – was released after serving 19 years of a 20-year sentence for murdering a female US backpacker in 1975. She is just one of the 20 or more tourists that authorities believe Sobhraj murdered during a killing spree across South and East Asia in the 1970s. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at the serial killer's story in this report