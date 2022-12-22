POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kremlin says US fighting 'indirect war' against Russia
02:35
World
Kremlin says US fighting 'indirect war' against Russia
Moscow says the support package announced by Joe Biden during Volodymyr Zelenskyy''s visit to Washington is evidence of an indirect proxy war with Russia, which proves neither Ukraine, nor the US want peace. Vladimir Putin has warned the provision of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has met another key ally on his way back from Washington. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Woods reports.
December 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?