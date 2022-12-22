POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban attempt to justify education ban by blaming students over dress code
Taliban attempt to justify education ban by blaming students over dress code
A Taliban official has attempted to justify the ban blaming students for failing to observe Islamic dress and interacting with members of the opposite gender. The Taliban's higher Education Minister says discussions over university education for women are continuing and he insists he respects the rights of women. Afghan politician, Shukria Barakzai weighs in on this statement by the Taliban. #Taliban #Educationban #Dresscode
December 22, 2022
