180 Rohingya feared drown after boat sinks
03:49
World
180 Rohingya feared drown after boat sinks
180 Rohingya refugees are feared to have drowned after their boat sank en route from Bangladesh to Malaysia. Another boat carrying 57 refugees made it to the coast of Indonesia's western Aceh province. The refugees spent nearly a month on the vessel drifting at sea after their ship's engine broke before it reached Aceh. Human rights activist Nay San Lwin weighs in on the plight of the Rohingya refugees. #Rohingya #Myanmar #AndamanSea
December 26, 2022
