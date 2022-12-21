World Share

Bosnia Becomes an EU Candidate Despite Slow Progress

The EU has finally granted Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status more than two decades after the country officially applied for membership. The decision was approved by leaders of all EU-member countries. In an October report, the EU Commission said Bosnia had made little to no progress in some areas, but it still managed to convince even the most skeptical member states to make Bosnia a candidate. But both the country's leaders as well as the international community acknowledge that it's more a political decision in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and not a result of Bosnia's progress. But the push to integrate the Western Balkans has now become a top priority for the EU.