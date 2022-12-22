POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy makes 'historic' visit to Washington to plead for aid
02:42
World
Zelenskyy makes 'historic' visit to Washington to plead for aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given a rousing speech to a joint session of the US Congress - as part of his appeal for more weaponry and funding for his fight against Russia. Earlier in the day, in a meeting with President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy said he mapped out "strategic steps" for 2023, as Ukraine battles to repel Moscow's forces. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the details.
December 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?