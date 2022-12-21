POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK ambulance workers on strike leaving emergency services without staff
03:38
World
UK ambulance workers on strike leaving emergency services without staff
One day after a second strike in less than a week by nurses across the United Kingdom, ambulance workers in England and Wales are on a 24-hour strike. It leaves 60M people without emergency assistance. Health bosses have warned that patient safety cannot be guaranteed. Philip Catney, senior lecturer in politics at Keele University has the latest on this industrial action. #UK #NHSStrikes #AmbulanceStrikes
December 21, 2022
