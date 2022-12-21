World Share

Israel’s Netanyahu expected to announce government ahead of midnight deadline

Israel's prime minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, has until midnight to announce his coalition government. The Likud party leader can also ask President Isaac Herzog for a four-day extension, but it would be his second such request and therefore may not be granted. Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy weighs in.