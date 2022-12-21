POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How do Afghan women feel about the Taliban’s erosion of their rights?
03:08
World
The Taliban has banned Afghan women from higher education. Just three months ago, thousands of women and girls sat university entrance exams. Now, the results of those exams will be moot. Since coming to power in August last year, the Taliban has imposed progressively tighter restrictions on women's lives. Diva Patang, political analyst and a former presenter for Afghanistan National Television, explains. #Taliban #Afghanistan #Women
December 21, 2022
