Former Nazi typist found guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders

A 97 year old woman who worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of war crimes. Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of more than ten and a half thousand people at the Stutthof camp in the 1940s. The judge agreed she was fully aware of what was happening there and handed down a two year suspended sentence. Sena Saylan has more.