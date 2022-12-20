POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Nazi typist found guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders
02:07
World
Former Nazi typist found guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders
A 97 year old woman who worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of war crimes. Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of more than ten and a half thousand people at the Stutthof camp in the 1940s. The judge agreed she was fully aware of what was happening there and handed down a two year suspended sentence. Sena Saylan has more.
December 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?