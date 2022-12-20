World Share

Zelenskyy makes unannounced visit to frontline city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made an unnanounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. It's been at the centre of fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces for months. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that Moscow faces a difficult situation in the four areas of Ukraine it's seeking to annex. It's a rare admission that the conflict isn't going to plan. Simon MacGregor-Wood reports.