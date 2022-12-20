World Share

Jan 6 committee refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

Former US president Donald Trump could face criminal charges, after a Congressional committee said he should be prosecuted over last year's riot at the US Capitol. The January 6th committee has referred four possible charges against him, including insurrection. The referrals don't guarantee that the Justice Department will act, but they do provide a road map that could see him barred from public office, and maybe even jailed. Andy Roesjen reports. #trump #jan6