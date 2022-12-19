POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Users voted for Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter users have voted in favour of Elon Musk standing down as the platform's chief executive - after he ran a poll to see if his followers wanted him to go. A total of 57.5% voted yes. The technology tycoon, who also runs Tesla and Space X, has faced a barrage of criticism since taking over the site in October. Before the poll closed, Musk said he'd abide by the results. But as Yunus Paksoy reports, he hasn't yet confirmed whether he'll resign.
December 19, 2022
