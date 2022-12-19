World Share

Amnesty International: Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade commits war crimes in Libya

Amnesty International says armed group, "Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade which is part of warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces has been committing war crimes and other atrocities. It says the group has terrorised people in the areas it controls, committing brutal assaults with no fear of consequences. Libya analyst Ahmed Sewehli weighs in on the importance of this report. #TariqbinZiyadBrigade #Libya #Amnesty