World Share

Is Peru sinking deeper into a political crisis?

Despite a state of emergency and at least 25 killed, supporters of former President Pedro Castillo demand his return and the resignation of his successor. Can Dina Boluarte bring stability, or is Peru in for even more political turmoil? Guests: Hugo De Zela Former Peruvian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ben Norton Journalist and Founder of Multipolarista Portal Eduardo Gamarra Political Science Professor at Florida International University