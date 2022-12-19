POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s next now that Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as ANC president?
03:22
World
What’s next now that Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as ANC president?
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the leader of the ruling ANC in a party leadership contest. He was running against former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Ramaphosa will lead the African National Congress for the next five years, and will likely be the candidate for the next presidential election in 2024. Ayesha Omar from the University of the Witwatersrand explains. #ANC #Ramaphosa #SouthAfrica
December 19, 2022
