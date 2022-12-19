POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Elon Musk polling Twitter users to ask if he should resign?
02:40
World
Why is Elon Musk polling Twitter users to ask if he should resign?
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has launched a poll asking users if they want him to remain in charge of the social media platform. Musk acknowledged he'd made mistakes since taking control of Twitter in October, and has promised to abide by the results of the poll. Jay Tuck, an artificial intelligence analyst, explains Musk’s motives for launching this poll. #ElonMusk #CEO #poll
December 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?