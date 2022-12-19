What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Why is Elon Musk polling Twitter users to ask if he should resign?

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has launched a poll asking users if they want him to remain in charge of the social media platform. Musk acknowledged he'd made mistakes since taking control of Twitter in October, and has promised to abide by the results of the poll. Jay Tuck, an artificial intelligence analyst, explains Musk’s motives for launching this poll. #ElonMusk #CEO #poll