Seven people killed during violent protests in Peru
01:52
World
Seven people killed during violent protests in Peru
Seven people have been killed in fresh clashes between Peru's military forces and supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo. Observers are concerned about the deteriorating situation in the country, despite the government declaring a state of emergency and enacting special powers to curb the protests. Peru's chief ombudsman has called it a 'serious social convulsion', which could lead to an insurrection.
December 16, 2022
