World Share

Türkiye Tests New Homegrown Missiles As It Pushes To Reduce Reliance on the US

For decades, Türkiye has been pushing to modernize its military hardware, with a particular focus on using homegrown technology. Everything from domestically produced combat drones, aircraft and naval ships, have entered Türkiye's armed forces. And now it's adding a new piece of equipment to that list. Earlier this month, Türkiye's Defence Ministry announced that it has successfully test fired a surface to air missile that will eventually be fitted onto naval ships. Built by Turkish defence manufacturer Roketsan, the missile was fired from an indigenous launch system called MIDLAS. The weapons will play a crucial role in replacing missiles developed by US firm Lockheed Martin. In recent years, Türkiye has stepped up its domestic arms research and development in response to US embargoes imposed under CAATSA sanctions, that have limited its access to US defence hardware. So how will these new missiles enhance Türkiye's defence capabilities and how does it compare to others in the region? Guests Zoltan Egeresi Security Analyst David Hambling Technology Journalist