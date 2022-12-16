World Share

Terrorism has been one of the most pressing issues for Türkiye

As another year draws to a close, there have been multiple challenges to look back on. Global economic and security challenges will probably remain after 2022, but Turkish policy makers have been taking stock of the situation at home, where terrorism has been one of the most pressing issues. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent, Hasan Abdullah, looks at Ankara's counter-terrorism hurdles.