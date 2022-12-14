POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does Twitter allow free speech to everyone?
26:00
World
Does Twitter allow free speech to everyone?
The Twitter Files have dropped on Elon Musk's platform. Musk hopes to show former managers curbed freedom of speech for political gain. But his critics say that's exactly what he's doing now. Did Twitter play political favourites under the old leadership? Or is this just a storm in a teacup? Guests: Darrell West Vice President of Governance Studies at Brookings Shaun Waterman Journalist Julia Hornle Professor of Internet Law at Queen Mary University
December 14, 2022
