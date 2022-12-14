POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO warns of 'very tough' times ahead after China's COVID exit
03:22
World
WHO warns of 'very tough' times ahead after China's COVID exit
The World Health Organization has warned that China's rapid easing of its strict COVID-19 restrictions could lead to very tough times ahead. It's been a week since the Chinese government dismantled its zero-COVID policies, after protests broke out in the country. Now the country's top health body says it's impossible to track the true scale of infections. Independent China specialist Andrew Leung has more on China’s fight against the pandemic. #WHO #China #COVID
December 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?