Nuclear fusion described as the 'holy grail' of energy production
02:26
World
Nuclear fusion described as the 'holy grail' of energy production
Scientists in the US have announced a big breakthrough: they've successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain. Researchers have long been trying to harness nuclear fusion - which is the same process that powers the sun. The result of this latest experiment at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California - is a step in the long quest for a potentially unlimited source of clean energy. Malik Fuda reports. #nuclearfusion #zerocarbon #cleanenergy
December 14, 2022
