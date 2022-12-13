World Share

Will killer robots be part of our lives in the near future?

San Francisco reversed a decision to allow weaponised robots, but the significant backlash has sparked worldwide debate. So is the next generation of weaponry here to stay, and do we have the legal frameworks to use it correctly? Guests: Toby Walsh Author of 'Machines Behaving Badly: The Morality of AI' David Tuffley Applied Ethics and CyberSecurity Lecturer at Griffith University Nick Bostrom Future of Humanity Institute Director at the University of Oxford