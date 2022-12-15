Russian oil price cap: Will it work?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The G7, EU and Australia have put a price cap on Russian oil. This latest sanction against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine means they will no longer pay more than 60 dollars a barrel, regardless of the market value. Perhaps even more damaging for Russia is that insurance firms or shipping companies that do not respect the price cap will be prevented from working in European and G7 countries. So will this measure do anything to force Russia to rethink its actions in Ukraine? Or will Moscow simply find a way around it? Guests Domitilla Sagramoso Security and Development Lecturer Department of War Studies at King's College Mark Gasic International Affairs Analyst Cornelia Meyer Marco-Economist and Energy Analyst
December 15, 2022
