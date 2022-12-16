POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan announces unprecedented increase in defense spending
Japan announces unprecedented increase in defense spending
Japan has announced its beefing up its defensive capabilities. Concern over China and North Korea, as well as the Russian attacks in Ukraine, has caused the Japanese government to rethink a military policy that dates back to the end of World War II. Axel Berkofsky from the Italian Institute for international political studies discusses how big a shift is for Japan’s defence spending. #Japan #PMFumioKishida #MilitarySpending
December 16, 2022
