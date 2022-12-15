World Share

Biden, African leaders sign deal to boost trade and investment

US President Joe Biden and African leaders have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost trade and investments at the US-Africa Summit in Washington. Biden underlined that the new deal with the African Continental Free Trade Area will give American industries access to the African market worth trillions of dollars. The co-founder of Afripolitika, Ovigwe Eguegu, unpacks whether the US is trying to level up with China’s influence in Africa. #Biden #Africa #China