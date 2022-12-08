POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boluarte elected as Peru's new president following Castillo's impeachment
Boluarte elected as Peru's new president following Castillo's impeachment
Dina Boluarte has become the first female president in Peru after a tumultuous day that led to the removal of Pedro Castillo from office. Following an attempt to dissolve parliament and avoid impeachment, Castillo was arrested and charged with rebellion and conspiracy. His ousting sparked scenes of both jubilance and rage across central Lima. Boluarte is calling for a political truce to overcome the crisis and stem riots.
December 8, 2022
