Is China trying to lobby for a greater foothold in the Middle East?
President Xi Jinping is in Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2016. The tour will include a bilateral summit and Gulf Co-operation Council conference chaired by Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As ties warm between Riyadh and Beijing, there’s been a notable cooling between China and the US. China analyst Hans Hendrischke explains. #XiJinping #SaudiArabia #Biden
December 8, 2022
