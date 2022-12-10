POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: South Africa's Farmgate Fallout
25:47
World
Africa Matters: South Africa's Farmgate Fallout
South Africa's ruling ANC says it will block any attempt to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa for hiding up to four million dollars in stolen cash at his farm in Limpopo province two years ago. Columnist and political commentator Solly Moeng tells us why Ramaphosa is unlikely to be held accountable for what the media calls the 'farmgate scandal'. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters
December 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?