World Share

How dangerous is the far right in Germany?

Germans this week were shocked by an alleged coup plan. A prince, a politician and a paratrooper have been arrested for a suspected plot to overthrow the state. But will these arrests slow down the growing far-right movements in Germany, or is this just the tip of the ice berg? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute