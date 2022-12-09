POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How dangerous is the far right in Germany?
26:00
World
How dangerous is the far right in Germany?
Germans this week were shocked by an alleged coup plan. A prince, a politician and a paratrooper have been arrested for a suspected plot to overthrow the state. But will these arrests slow down the growing far-right movements in Germany, or is this just the tip of the ice berg? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
December 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?