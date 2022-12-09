POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: We want to further strengthen grain corridor deal
05:44
World
Erdogan: We want to further strengthen grain corridor deal
The Turkish president says he will hold talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Sunday in a bid to strengthen the Black Sea grain deal. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been speaking at this year's TRT World Forum in Istanbul. Ahmet Keser from the Hasan Kalyoncu University weighs in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Türkiye’s efforts in the grain diplomacy. #GrainDiplomacy #Ukraine #Erdogan
December 9, 2022
