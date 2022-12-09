World Share

Putin says 'agreement has to be reached' to end Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will have to reach an agreement with Ukraine at some point but is wary after the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. Germany and France brokered that ceasefire between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in 2015. Putin says they have betrayed Russia, and are now pumping Ukraine with weapons. He also conceded there had been problems equipping and supplying newly mobilised Russian conscripts. He also hinted Russia may cut oil production in retaliation to the G7’s decision to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports.