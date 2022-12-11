POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Head of EU Delegation to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut
12:40
World
One on One - Head of EU Delegation to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut
Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987, but negotiations have stumbled in recent years. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has changed global political relations, as well as Europe's relationship with Türkiye. The two parties have co-operated on a wide range of issues, including migration, economy, trade, and climate change. The migrant deal signed in 2016 was one of their most important agreements. TRT World sat down with the head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Türkiye's relations with the EU, and alternative energy corridors.
December 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?