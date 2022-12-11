World Share

One on One - Head of EU Delegation to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987, but negotiations have stumbled in recent years. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has changed global political relations, as well as Europe's relationship with Türkiye. The two parties have co-operated on a wide range of issues, including migration, economy, trade, and climate change. The migrant deal signed in 2016 was one of their most important agreements. TRT World sat down with the head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Türkiye's relations with the EU, and alternative energy corridors.