One on One - Emirates Policy Center President Ebtesam Al-Ketbi
12:35
World
Fundamental changes are taking place in the Arab world, as decades of polarisation gives way to an era of co-operation and normalisation. In September 2020, the Abraham Accords, which normalised diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, opened up new opportunities for defense and security co-operation and trade. TRT World sat down with Emirates Policy Center President Ebtesam Al-Ketbi to talk about the Abraham Accords and Türkiye's engagement with the Middle East and Gulf countries.
December 11, 2022
