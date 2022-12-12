POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the reason behind recent Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes?
04:14
World
In Pakistan, at least six people have been killed and more than a dozen injured by rockets fired from Afghanistan. Pakistan says its troops retaliated at the Chaman border crossing after an unprovoked attack. They say Afghan border forces launched heavy gunfire and artillery. Imtiaz Gul from the Center for Research and Security Studies discusses the latest clashes between Islamabad and Kabul. #Pakistan #Afghanistan #ChamanBorder
December 12, 2022
