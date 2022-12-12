POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Second person executed over protests in Iran
Iran has announced the execution of a second person over protests that have gripped the country for months. Officials say the executed man stabbed and killed two security officials in Mashhad. Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. Hundreds have died since unrest broke out in September over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Mohammad Marandi from Tehran University talks about whether the protesters are receiving a fair trial. #Iran #execution #protests
December 12, 2022
