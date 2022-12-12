World Share

Taliban says three attackers killed in Kabul hotel shooting

The Taliban says at least three people who carried out an attack on a popular hotel in Kabul have been killed. A Taliban spokesperson says no foreigners were killed in the attack, and only two suffered minor injuries. But the head of a local hospital says at least 20 were injured. Obaidullah Baheer from the American University of Afghanistan explains the reason for this attack. #KabulHotelAttack #Taliban #ZabihullahMujahid