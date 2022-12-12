POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What exactly are "Twitter files" and what do they contain?
What exactly are "Twitter files" and what do they contain?
Billionaire and self-declared 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk's reign as Twitter CEO is nothing short of controversial. Last month, the company stopped taking action against accounts spreading misleading COVID-19 information. And now Musk hopes to show proof of the company's previous wrongdoings with the so-called "Twitter Files". World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck explains. .#TwitterFiles #ElonMusk #FauciFiles
December 12, 2022
