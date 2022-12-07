POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
6th TRT World Forum to kick off in Istanbul on Friday
TRT World is gearing up to host its sixth flagship event, the TRT World Forum. The gathering, which is scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday, will host leaders, thinkers and decision-makers from around the world. This year, experts will delve into the challenges of our time, and discuss solutions for advancing peace, security and prosperity throughout the world. More than 90 academics, journalists, politicians and members of civil society will attend the event.
December 7, 2022
