Easing Sanctions on Venezuela’s Oil | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The Biden administration eases some sanctions on Caracas, allowing oil giant Chevron to start producing and shipping Venezuelan oil to the United States. Chevron, the second-largest US oil company, is expected to begin shipping oil from Venezuela to the United States later this month, following the Biden administration’s decision to ease some of the sanctions imposed on the Venezuelan government.
December 8, 2022
