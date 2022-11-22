POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Former US Special Envoy to Iraq and Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad
21:21
World
After a year of political crisis and nationwide protests, Iraq's new government has a tough task ahead. Prime Minister Mohamed al Sudani faces a number of problems, including corruption, Iranian influence and Iraqi militias operating outside of government control. TRT World spoke to former US Special Envoy to Iraq and Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad about Iraq's challenges, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. #us #iraq #politics
November 22, 2022
