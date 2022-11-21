POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who will be Malaysia's next PM after an inconclusive election?
26:00
World
After a controversial early election, Malaysia ıs in search of a stable government- again and returned to a hung parliament. Party leaders are scrambling to scrape out a coalition. Who can form a functional government, and will it bring any real stability to politics in Kuala Lumpur? Guests: Ong Kian Ming Malaysian Former Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Oh Ei Sun Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Hafidzi Razali Senior Analyst at Bower Asia Group
November 21, 2022
