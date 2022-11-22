World Share

What's behind the UK's wave of strikes?

Britain is facing its latest winter of discontent. Strikes over pay and pensions are planned by train drivers and civil servants. And for the first time in over a century even nurses are threatening to walk out. The dramatic rise in inflation and interest rates are behind the biggest wave of industrial action in decades. But is there any money to meet the demands of unions and strikers? Guests: Rob Wilson Former Conservative MP Dr Meenal Viz National Health Service Hospital Doctor Chris Nineham British Political Activist