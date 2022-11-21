POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN's nuclear watchdog condemns attack on nuclear plant
02:50
World
UN's nuclear watchdog condemns attack on nuclear plant
The UN nuclear watchdog says those responsible for the recent shelling around Ukraine's nuclear plant are playing with fire. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the incidents which saw at least a dozen explosions at the Zaporizhzhia power station. It's been under Russian control almost since the conflict started in February but is close to areas controlled by Kyiv. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
November 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?