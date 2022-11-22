POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Harris vows 'unwavering' US commitment to Philippines
01:42
World
Some strong words today from Vice-President Kamala Harris who is visiting the Phillippines, saying the US stands as an ally "in the face of intimidation in the South China sea." And, she's travelling to islands near areas disputed between the Philippines and China. The Biden administration has been trying to restore ties with this strategically important country that in recent years has drifted more into Beijing's orbit, as Rupert Stone reports. #kamalaharris #philippines #china
November 22, 2022
