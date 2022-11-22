BizTech Share

Dollar steadies as China pandemic fears linger

The dollar has steadied, paring some of its strong overnight gains today, after investors flocked to the safe-haven currency amid China's COVID flare ups. China's capital warned on Monday that it was facing its most severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a surge in cases sparking fresh restriction measures. For more on this, we spoke to Russ Mould, who is the investment director at AJ Bell. #Dollar #China #COVID