Qatar Shows Off Its Soft Power, Regional Influence As It Hosts FIFA World Cup

Just a few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine Gulf leaders, together with Türkiye, all together in the same room. But that's what took place over the weekend in Doha, where President Erdogan met with several Arab leaders just ahead of the opening of the FIFA World Cup. Qatar, which itself had suffered a blockade from its neighbors for nearly 4 years has also seen its regional standing shift dramatically. During a reception right before the World Cup's opening ceremony, President Erdogan met with his host, Qatari Emire Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani. Türkiye, which supported Qatar during the blockade, also sent 3,000 security personnel to help the Gulf state with security during the tournament. Erdogan also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, their second meeting in less than a week, following the G20 summit in Bali. The two leaders have met already three times this year in person, reversing the tense relationship Ankara and Riyadh had seen since Qatar was blockaded back in 2017. Guests: Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Kristian Alexander Political Analyst