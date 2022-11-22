POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How far can North Korea go?
26:00
World
How far can North Korea go?
Advanced North Korean missile tests spark outrage in the West, as Washington sent supersonic bombers in response to Pyongyang's successful missile launch that could reach the US mainland. While each side accuses the other of provocation, the UN disagrees on a unified response for de-escalation. Guests: Jenny Town Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center Bruce Klingner Senior Northeast Asia Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator
November 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?