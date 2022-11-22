POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: Türkiye to conduct ground operation against terrorists
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signals Türkiye could soon launch a ground operation against PKK/YPG positions in northern Syria. . His remarks come after Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation-Claw Sword in northern Syria and Iraq over the weekend. Political analyst Onur Erim discusses the likelihood of this ground operation against terror groups. #Erdogan #YPGTerrorists #Syria
November 22, 2022
